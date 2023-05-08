Fortune has named University Hospitals to its 2023 list of America’s Most Innovative Companies.
The list recognizes 300 companies transforming industries in a variety of ways, according to a news release. The award is presented with Statista Inc., a leading statics portal and industry-ranking provider.
“This achievement is a tremendous recognition of our culture that promotes creativity and entrepreneurial spirit while at the same time democratizes excellence,” Cliff A. Megerian, CEO and the Jane and Henry Meyer Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair at University Hospitals, said in the release. “Since our founding in 1866, innovation has helped shape how we care for our community. It’s evident in all aspects of our mission: To Heal. To Teach. To Discover. And while we know our team makes miracles happen every day because of our foundational drive to innovate, we are also proud when third parties recognize our efforts.”
Fortune and Statista selected companies based on three areas – innovation culture, process innovation and product innovation. University Hospitals ranked No. 1 among health systems in Ohio for innovation culture and No. 5 among all companies in the state. Across health care organizations, it ranked No. 20 in innovation culture.
According to Megerian, the recognition of the system’s innovation processes acknowledges the work that happens daily around the delivery of care. The recognition in product innovation speaks to caregiver commitment for advancing drug discovery and device development, and solidifies why the system was chosen to lead the production innovation initiative for the Cleveland Innovation District.
Among all industries and categories, University Hospitals ranked No. 205.
To determine the list, Fortune and Statista conducted online surveys, queried experts in various fields, including recruiters, management consultants and patent attorneys, and analyzed the quantity and value of each company’s patents, the release said.
“I am immensely grateful for all our caregivers who embrace innovative thinking to put forth ideas to enhance our processes or create a better way to deliver care for our community, as well as our community supporters who enable our innovation,” Megerian said in the release.