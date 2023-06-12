Better Together, a partnership between Fuchs Mizrachi School and Menorah Park, both in Beachwood, held its culminating event earlier this year in Fuchs Mizrachi’s gym. The event brought together Fuchs Mizrachi students and Menorah Park residents to celebrate the relationships they have formed throughout the 2022-23 Better Together program.
“The event was phenomenal,” Rabbi Darren Levin, junior high principal at Fuchs Mizrachi, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “This memorable night commenced with a buffet dinner, during which our seventh-grade students and their fellow Menorah Park residents enjoyed one another’s company.”
In attendance were parents, teachers, students and residents of Menorah Park, who were paired with Fuchs Mizrachi students, and had eight meetings with them throughout the course of this year’s program.
“It was a celebration and a culmination of a successful, meaningful year,” Levin said.
The tables were set with booklets that contained photos and highlights of the program throughout the year, as well as testimonials from students and teachers, he said.
“The students actually served dinner to their parents and Menorah Park friends, which added a special touch to the night,” Levin said.
Levin said he spoke to attendees about how the world stands on three pillars, according to Jewish thought – Torah, service of God and acts of kindness.
“Those reflect the three different spheres of relationships,” he said. “Our relationship with Torah reflects the relationship we cultivate with ourselves, our relationship with God and our relationship with others. This program is an opportunity to build deeper relationships with very important members of our community as we build ourselves and as we connect to God.”
There was a video montage that was shown that highlighted some of the work that the students did, the activities, the games that they did with their residents at Better Together, he said.
After the video was shown, Fuchs Mizrachi’s Better Together coordinators, Nira Stark, and Aliza Joel addressed the attendees.
“After dinner, we showcased the culminating project,” Levin said. “Our students and their fellow Menorah Park resident buddies collaborated in creating a game to be played by all.”
Each group came up with a game and had the games laid out on each of their tables, he said. Parents, students and residents all visited each other’s tables and the student and resident that came up with each game showed their visitors how to play and they all played their games together.
He described the event as “unforgettable.”
The Better Together program, which consisted of eight visits between Fuchs Mizrachi students and Menorah Park residents, and eight learning sessions just for the students in which they prepared for their work and connections with the elderly, will take place again in the 2023-24 school year and they hope to hold a similar culminating ceremony next year as well, Levin said.
“It was just a magical night of inspiration, of meaning, of gratitude, of connection,” he said.