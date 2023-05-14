Even before he was born, he was a “miracle,” 21-year-old Seth Gelwasser told the Cleveland Jewish News May 2.
His two great-grandparents, Izador and Sylvia Malcmacher, both survived the atrocities of the Holocaust, he said, and for the rest of their lives believed all of their children and their descendants are miracles. Gelwasser, a Solon resident, said he agrees it truly was a miracle he was born – and a miracle he is still alive.
Against great odds, at birth Gelwasser was stricken with a rare disorder called Neurofibromatosis Type 2, or NF2. The gene mutating disorder is genetic in most cases, but it can also occur spontaneously, which is what happened with Gelwasser, who was diagnosed at 6 months old. If untreated, NF2 is fatal. NF2 affects approximately one in 30,000 people in the world. Gelwasser said NF2 causes his body to grow tumors. His parents, Robyn and David Gelwasser, were tested and did not have it.
Gelwasser said he gets his courage to deal with NF2 and its side-effects from the medication to treat it from his late great-grandparents. But even courage doesn’t change what NF2 puts one through. He said he doesn’t want pity, he wants action and understanding.
“Growing up, life has been hard, very emotional and physically painful,” Gelwasser said. “I’ve had to endure three major spinal surgeries and go through the intensive-care process three times, and endure the pain of recoveries. My last spinal surgery left me with a very severe and painful neuropathy in my legs that is starting to move up to my extremities.”
According to Cleveland Clinic’s website, NF2 involves mutations in the NF2 gene located on chromosome 22, which aids in the production of merlin, a protein that stops tumors from forming. It causes noncancerous tumors to grow on the skin, and nerves of the brain and the spine, and when tumors grow along the auditory nerve that connects the brain and inner ear, it can cause hearing loss, a main feature of NF2. These tumors often appear before the person reaches 30.
His mother sensed something was wrong when he was an infant, literally saving his life, Gelwasser said.
“My eyes didn’t focus, so mom took me to the pediatrician who told her, ‘He’s fine, you’re overreacting.’ She took me to the Cleveland Clinic and a surgeon immediately took me to the operating room. There was a tumor on my retina caused by NF2,” Gelwasser recalled.
Robyn Gelwasser told the CJN May 4, “Follow your gut instinct,” when you suspect something isn’t right.
Gelwasser said he’s lost light sensitivity in that eye and has low vision in the other, and cannot drive due to vision loss.
He said because of the early diagnosis, doctors started giving him magnetic resonance imaging every six months to a year to look at his brain and the rest of his body down to his lower spine, a five-hour ordeal, and hearing tests every six months.
“They saw when I was 4 that I had altruistic bilateral tumors of the inner-auditory canal in my ear.,” Gelwasser said. “They can press on facial nerves, which it’s starting to do now. The tumor on the left side was removed last January. I’m deaf in that ear now and by the age of 30, I’ll likely be totally deaf.”
Gelwasser said many members of his family live in Cleveland, and a few are in areas of New York. But no one in the family has NF2.
Life is not normal for Gelwasser, but he takes it in stride, and is taking online courses at Cuyahoga Community College, where he is working toward a degree in journalism.
Gelwasser said life is becoming more emotional as he sees close friends going away to college, having jobs and doing things he wants to do as a typical 21-year-old. He said having the support of his family is a blessing.
“There’s a lot of family dynamics involved in having a disease like this,” he said. “No one fights alone. I’ve never met another patient who fights alone.”
Gelwasser recalled spending a very special week with his family.
“When I was 15, my oncologist told me I’ve been through too much and she recommended me to the Make a Wish Foundation,” he said. “My wish was to go to Honolulu, the most beautiful place I’ve ever been.”
His wish was granted. He, his brother and parents were treated to an all-expense paid trip for a week in Honolulu. The trip was exactly what Gelwasser needed.
“I felt the best I’ve ever felt in all the years I’ve had this disease there,” he said.
Gelwasser also finds joy in painting, and enjoys listening to music and surfing Hulu, and remaining positive.
“My hope is for technology to advance, I do have faith,” he said. “This spring, I started on a new oral medication which is sometimes used for cancer and my tumors have shrunk tremendously.”
According to the NF2 website, gene therapy can target the underlying cause of a disease and has the potential to replace the faulty NF2 gene with a healthy copy of the gene, or to cause existing tumor cells to die off through a process called apoptosis.
To bring awareness and advance research, Gelwasser wants to help raise money for the Children’s Tumor Foundation, and NF2 BioSolutions, two organizations researching how to reverse the condition, with a project he started at 13 for his bar mitzvah. He’s a member of the B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike.
Gelwasser’s “nana”, Rochelle Korland, told the CJN May 2, a cantor worked with Gelwasser for a year to get him ready.
“He’s a very determined young man,” she said. “I’m so impressed with him. Seth is so articulate and pretty remarkable.”
Korland said in an interview May 4, while pointing to her dining room wall filled with generations of family members’ photos, “This is our wall of miracles.”
The wall included a photo of Gelwasser’s great-grandparents, at the onset of their new lives, ready to start a family after escaping death in the Holocaust.
Gelwasser said his great-grandparents and NF2 have taught him this lesson: “Be grateful if you’re healthy, and cherish every day with the ones you love. You never know if it will be your last.”