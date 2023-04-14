In 1991, Jay Feinberg, a resident of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., was diagnosed with leukemia only a year after he graduated college while on vacation with his family.
When Feinberg sought medical care when experiencing flu-like symptoms, the on-call doctor at a New York cancer center told him he should start making end-of-life preparations and work on creating a bucket list of things he would like to do before it’s too late. His doctor told his family that finding a bone marrow donation match would be unlikely due to Feinberg’s Ashkenazi Jewish heritage and lack of registered donors fitting that description.
Refusing to give up, Feinberg’s family took to their community, holding donor drives to try and find a match for a life-saving bone marrow transplant. Through their work, the Boca Raton, Fla.-based Gift of Life donor registry was born that year. The family would go on to organize over 250 drives and test 60,000 potential donors before Feinberg found his match in 1995. His donor, Becky Faibisoff, was the last donor at the last drive they planned to facilitate for him.
Now 28 years later, Feinberg continues that work through Gift of Life. He told the Cleveland Jewish News finding matches for other people during his search was “what kept me going through those four years of chemotherapy and donor drives.” All potential donors need to do is swab their cheek to register with Gift of Life, which is an associate donor registry of the National Marrow Donor Program/Be the Match.
“Seeing donors who were tested for me turn out to be matches for other patients, it gave me a sense of hope that we could help other families in need,” he said.
According to the Gift of Life website, a patient is diagnosed with blood cancer every three minutes, and the lifetime probability of receiving a stem cell transplant is one in 200.
“The first drive we did was in New Jersey, and it was the first time we realized just how huge it would become,” Feinberg said. “This was long before social media or any World Wide Web. This was grassroots with newspaper articles and flyers in storefronts.”
When his family arrived at the first donor drive, Feinberg said they were met with an astonishing sight – the line for the drive was out the door of the synagogue across the street from their house where they were hosting it. The line weaved down the street, complete with police presence for crowd control, Feinberg recalled.
“It showed how much people care about saving a life, especially in a community where that is a Talmudic ideal,” he said. “It all stems from the fact that it only takes one person to make a difference in the world. It sort of sounds like a made-for-TV movie – that it was genuinely the last donor drive, held at the Wisconsin Institute of Torah Study in Milwaukee. One of the volunteers said she wanted to be swabbed as they were packing up, and she ended up being the match.”
Now drives are held nationwide, including in Cleveland.
Solon resident Susan Weiss, a former accountant and office employee at Solon High School, has volunteered for local donor drives since 2005. Since then, she’s volunteered to run drives at The Ohio State University in Columbus and Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, “long before Gift of Life’s campus ambassador program began.” She has also swabbed at Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, the Bellefaire JCB biathlon and Race for a Cure, swabbing over 1,500 people, with over 40 matches to her credit and 11 successful transplants.
“I run the drives as if it were for my own family,” said Weiss, who attends Solon Chabad. “The effort is small compared to the incredible return on investment of my time. The Talmud states, ‘He who saves one life, it is if he has saved the entire world.’ People are so willing and happy to swab and donate. People I meet want to do a mitzvah, and this is the perfect opportunity.”
Last spring, Weiss said she swabbed graduating seniors at Solon High School, with a match being found quickly. That winter, the donor flew from college to Florida with her sister for support and donated stem cells at Gift of Life’s stem cell collection center in Boca Raton to a 55-year-old woman battling blood cancer.
“Gift of Life is an incredible organization that I am humbled to be connected to for so many years,” Weiss said.
Community outreach like what Weiss does is what allows the organization to do what it does best – matching donors with those in need of transplants, Feinberg said. By the end of this year, Gift of Life will be at half-a-million registered donors in its database. They’ve recruited over a million since its inception, but after some time, donors age out of the registry or become ineligible for other reasons, he said.
“But that growth shows how we’re one of the largest registries in the world,” he said. “It’s an accomplishment but not nearly enough. We want to increase ethnic diversity in the global registry, including ours and others, and speed up the time between finding their match and the transplant,” adding Gift of Life started their stem cell collection center to help speed up the process. Sixty percent of identified donors donate their stem cells on-site, which “cuts the time in half,” he said.
Though it has “come a long way,” Feinberg said there is more work to do.
“We always need young donors in the registry,” he said. “The fact is, 90% of transplants that take place are from donors ages 18 and 36. A lot of our recruitment takes place on college campuses. So, communities getting involved is extremely important. If donors can’t get to drives, they can also order a swab kit online that we can send to their homes. It is very easy to join the registry and save a life.”
Visit giftoflife.org to order a swab kit or find a drive near you to be entered into the database.