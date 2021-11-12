ADVERTORIAL
Social connection is one of the fundamental factors effecting health and wellbeing. Time and time again, studies reveal how a lack of social interaction and loneliness can increase health risks for society, and more significantly affect older adults.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, social Isolation is a major health risk for older adults, leading to mental and physical conditions. More than one-third of adults age 45 and older feel lonely, and nearly one-fourth of adults age 65 and older are considered socially isolated. As our community continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, we see now, more than ever, that there is a growing need to combat these issues.
Greater Cleveland Volunteers has launched a new program, Chat Pals. This is a telephone-based or video-based (FaceTime or Zoom) service designed to be a support system, to provide emotional support and companionship to people in our community. Participants will receive a call from a trained, background-checked volunteer on a weekly basis. The goal is to match volunteers with a participant based on like-minded interests and experiences, so that a friendship can be formed remotely.
Although it’s designed to reach out to those adults who have very little social interactions it helps active older adults as well. “We have participants who are somewhat active and appreciate this weekly connection. It’s a great opportunity for them to have a discussion with someone they might feel more comfortable with as an objective third party,” Joy Banish, executive director, Greater Cleveland Volunteers explains.
Kirsten Riley, program coordinator who provides training, resources, and personal service to the volunteers before making their first call affirms. “We offer resources to our volunteers that might be helpful for their Pal if needed.”
“After I heard about this volunteer opportunity it made me think about the isolated adults. I’m a good listener and enjoy conversations with people.” Sue, Chat Pals volunteer states. “I thought I could help and maybe connect with them.”
Lora, a recipient of the phone calls says, “Chat Pals is amazing; my pal is a real kick in the pants! She’s very flexible with her time and recently she inspired me to venture out of the house and get my hair done – I had to double up on my mask, but it went great!”
Older adults living in a residential facility or their own homes can participate in the service.
The program has no fees and is available for participants aged 55-plus . If want to learn more about being matched with a volunteer caller, or know someone who may benefit from this service, contact Kirsten Riley 216-391-9500, ext. 2124 or kriley@greaterclevelandvolunteers.org.
