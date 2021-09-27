Lyndhurst-based Dr. Bahman Guyuron was ranked one of the top two rhinoplasty surgeons in the United States based on a national survey among more than 5,000 medical professionals throughout the country, according to Newsweek magazine.
Newsweek e published the survey results in August in its report, America’s Best Plastic Surgeons 2021. In addition, Guyuron ranked among the top six plastic surgeons in the nation for facelift procedures.
The rankings feature the nation’s top 150 plastic surgeons for nose procedures and 200 leading plastic surgeons. Guyuron’s areas of specialties include the face and neck, as well as migraine surgeries.
“This is a real privilege to be recognized by my peers,” Guyuron said in the release. “I have had the honor of training many of the top plastic surgeons in the world over last four decades, and I am grateful for their continued respect and accolades.”
Newsweek invited thousands of medical experts to participate in the online survey. Participants were asked to recommend plastic surgeons in the United States who offer at least one of the four procedures. Survey participants could recommend plastic surgeons in their own state as well as for all of the U.S.
The survey enabled a quality score based on four core elements: surgery preparation, surgical procedure, follow-up care and surgical outcomes. Guyuron received a 99.2% score in nose procedures.