Dr. Greg Hall was appointed the first medical director of UH’s Cutler Center for Men.
Hall is an internal medicine physician who practices at UH Richmond Medical Center. He has 30 years of experience in public health advocacy, particularly focusing on Black Americans.
His new role at the Cutler Center will complement his role as a primary care physician, according to a news release.
Hall will help to coordinate, develop and implement protocols to ensure the delivery of highly-specialized, quality care through the Cutler Center’s medical team.
“We want to change the mindset of men and improve their health outcomes,” said UH Cutler Center for Men Executive Director Dr. Lee Ponsky in the release. “We can do better at coordinating care across our primary care physicians and specialists provide more preventative screenings and offer chronic disease management. Greg’s leadership in the community and his clinical background will help to shape the UH network of providers as well as our partnerships and outreach.”
The UH Cutler Center for Men program helps men get to the experts and resources they need for a lifetime of physical, lifestyle and emotional health.
Hall’s duties include assisting in building the Cutler Center for Men provider network to ensure a team-based approach across primary care physicians and experts in cardiovascular, sleep, integrative health, digestive health and other specialty areas across the system, championing men’s clinical care and represent UH within the community and to external partners, managing community events, bringing together men to share perspectives to better understand the unique obstacles they face, and guiding the development of a road map for change, the release said.
“I am thrilled for the opportunity to get in at the ground floor of the UH Cutler Center for Men,” Hall said in the release. “This position will allow me to funnel my past experience into a focused effort toward men in the region. Breaking down barriers to health disparities and those in underserved populations is a personal and professional passion of mine. This is about motivating men to prioritize their health, and we can reach them wherever they are, any stage, any age.”
The UH Cutler Center for Men helps was made possible by a $15 million donation from Sandy and Sally Cutler. Sandy Cutler is the former Chairman and CEO of Eaton Corp.