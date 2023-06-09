HarborChase offers luxury, comfort, care in Shaker Heights

Combining luxury, comfort and care, Shaker Heights’ newest retirement community, HarborChase, takes a unique approach to senior living. The center at 17000 Van Aken Blvd., moved its first resident in on May 2 and held its grand opening May 18.
HarborChase of Shaker Heights offers 80 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments, five restaurants, a fitness studio, art studio, tea room, game room, activities room and beauty salon. It is the chain’s 38th location in the United States and second in Ohio, the other being in Beavercreek near Dayton. The company is headquartered in Vero Beach, Fla., and has been in operation for 21 years.
“I think there was a need, we saw a need for it,” Andy Auteri, executive director, said of the company’s choice to bring a location to Shaker Heights. “I think our company, Harbor Retirement, brings in a different aspect to it where it’s a hospitality company that does care.”
One-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments are available. They include kitchenettes, dining areas, living areas, accessible bathrooms with showers and help buttons throughout. HarborChase is also pet-friendly.
Auteri told the Cleveland Jewish News that HarborChase is like a cruise ship that never leaves port. Accompanying Signatures and Signatures Too, the respective general dining rooms of the assisted living and memory care communities, are an additional five restaurants that range from grab-and-go to fine dining.
Counter-Offer at HarborChase is a cafe offering pre-made foods such as salads and sandwiches, and coffee; Fusion Lounge offers a full-service bar and small dishes; The Chefs Studio brings in culinary experts who showcase their talents and host tasting events; The Grill Room offers fine dining on Friday and Saturday evenings; and Zest serves as a space for private gatherings, dinners and wine tastings.
These five restaurants are located in the lobby and residents receive a $750 monthly dining credit to spend as they wish, he said, noting liquor is not included in eligible purchases with the dining credit. The restaurants also welcome the general public to gather, eat and drink. General public guests dine and pay as they would at any other restaurant.
“Yes, we have activities and apartments, but we have five venues for them to choose from each day for meals,” Auteri said. “They’re not going to the same meal each time.”
A full activities calendar offers residents opportunities to engage in fitness, tea, happy hour, card and board games, trivia, music, arts and crafts, poetry discussions, book club, and movie and sporting event viewings.
As of June 5, 12 residents were living at HarborChase, and the number is expected to double by the end of June, Auteri said.
A May 18 grand opening hosted professionals and people interested in the community, he said.
“What we basically did, it was kind of like a passport, and we had food throughout the community,” he said.
The feedback thus far has been “wow,” he said. Prospective residents who visited the trailer the company was working out of during construction had only seen renderings of what their future living space would look like, so their reactions to seeing it come to life have been very positive.
“People want to be taken care of, people want to have their freedoms but also be able to enjoy a nice lifestyle,” Auteri said. “They’ve worked hard for it and they want to continue that, just like you and I would want to continue that. Here is an opportunity to do that.”