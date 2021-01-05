A a good night’s sleep can do wonders for anyone.
However, this is especially true for aging adults, according to Brandy Delp, executive director of Windsor Heights Assisted Living and Memory Care in Beachwood, and Dr. Mark Levy, owner and founder of Sleep Better Columbus in Columbus.
“Hormones tend to change as we get older, which affects all kinds of things like sleep cycles and bathroom needs,” Levy said. “The hormone changes make you have to use the bathroom more and those needs cause you to have to get up, which disturbs sleep and ultimately wakes you up.”
Delp said, “As we age, changes in our hormone production occurs such as a decrease in melatonin, which helps promote sleep. Older adults have a harder time falling asleep, have frequent nighttime awakenings and increase difficulty returning to sleep once awakened. Age-related sleep patterns involve earlier bedtimes and early morning rising times, and frequent naps during the daytime hours.”
Another change seniors may observe in their sleep patterns stems from breathing issues and changes, Levy said.
“As you get older, the tissues in the back of your throat get a little slack and not as firm,” he explained. “That leads to snoring and sleep apnea. All of that snoring and related events can cause you to stop breathing, which are micro-arousals, and bring you up out of deep sleep.”
Sleeping well allows one to start the day refreshed and rested. But why does having enough sleep make people feel so good?
Delp said it is closely related to the processes bodies go through while we’re at rest, which can be especially important as we age.
“Several processes occur during sleeping, such as acceleration of protein synthesis and tissue repair, increased production of growth hormone, as well as cognitive function and memory formation,” she said. “Sleep plays a vital role in brain function and the immune system along with several other bodily processes.”
Levy said, “Physically, you need to heal. But mentally, sleep allows you to regroup and process the day’s events. Your brain needs that time.”
For aging adults, lack of sleep can lead to serious health conditions like cognitive issues, Delp noted. Fatigued people also put themselves at risk for falls, as well as mood issues like anxiety, depression and irritability. Levy said lack of sleep can lead to brain fog, which can cause confusion in daily tasks for seniors.
At Sleep Columbus, Levy said patients seek oral appliance solutions for sleep apnea and snoring. Though they can’t dispense CPAP machines, they also offer sleep testing out of the office to determine if a patient has sleep apnea.
“We do a lot of hand holding and guiding, and we’re the connector between the things they do to make it better,” he said. “We’re a lot more accessible and basically are the sleep tour guide.”
As for Windsor Heights, staff works daily to ensure an optimal night’s sleep for residents, according to Delp.
“We keep routines for our residents, offer bedtime snacks, close the curtains in the evening, increase physical activity during the daytime and plan quiet activities in the evening,” Delp said.
She had other suggestions for seniors struggling with sleep issues.
“Exercise regularly, avoid stimulants three to four hours before bedtime such as coffee, chocolate, cigarettes and soda, and don’t use electronic devices at least an hour before bed,” Delp said.
Those experiencing sleep issues should also consult a physician.
“First thing to do is have a conversation with their primary care doctor, and if they suspect sleep apnea, they can call someone like us,” Levy said. “Recommendation is always the best place to start the process of getting help for any health issue.”