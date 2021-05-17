The Youngstown Foundation granted $2,500 to Heritage Manor Rehabilitation & Retirement Community in Youngstown for its telehealth program.
“Heritage Manor greatly appreciates The Youngstown Foundation’s generous support of our efforts to bring a higher level of technology to the delivery of healthcare for our Youngstown area nursing facility residents,” said Eric Murray, Youngstown Area Jewish Federation executive director of senior care and services, in a news release. “Our focus remains on providing the best resident experience through improved safety, outcomes, and resident/family satisfaction.”