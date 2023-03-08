The Cleveland East office of Home Instead was recently awarded with a 2023 Top Workplaces USA Award.
The national recognition is tabulated by Energage and is based on feedback gathered through their employee engagement survey, according to a news release. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the survey, which is in its 15th year, the release stated.
“This recognition means so much to us because it comes from our most valuable asset – our very own CAREgivers,” Margie Orth, Home Instead Cleveland East’s general manager, said in the release. “We see similar companies struggling with retention, and we feel very blessed to not have that issue here. I think that speaks volumes about the commitment we have to our CAREgivers in providing them with benefits, incentives, and continual training that is unmatched in our industry. We employ lifelong learners who are dedicated to the communities they serve, and we never stop investing in them.”
Home Instead provides services and non-medical care for senior citizens facing any number of health-related challenges, enriching their lives at home through compassion and respect, the release said.
Home Instead Cleveland East office was founded in the mid-1990s by Betty Bowers, becoming one of the first owners of a Home Instead Senior Care franchise in the United States, according to the release.
