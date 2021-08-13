Home Instead Cleveland East has earned a Cleveland.com 2021 Top Workplace award. The annual list recognizes workplaces that make Northeast Ohio a better place to work by prioritizing a people-centered culture and giving employees a voice.
“We are honored to have our employees and Cleveland.com acknowledge us a top workplace in Northeast Ohio,” said Margie Orth, general manager of Home Instead East,. in a news release “While the pandemic presented challenges, we made protecting our caregivers and senior clients a priority. We’ll continue to implement some of the best practices we adopted during this time to make in-home healthcare even safer moving forward.”
As an in-home, longtime senior care provider in Greater Cleveland, Home Instead Cleveland East was one of the first 10 Home Instead franchises in the country. Owners Scott and Jeannie Radcliff bought the business from Jeannie’s mother, Betty Bowers, in 2003. Today, they run the group’s Pepper Pike, Oakwood Village and Brecksville offices. They built their Betty Bowers’ Learning Center, a state-of-the-art facility, in her honor. The center provides training to caregivers through Home Instead Cleveland East’s signature To Us Learning is Personal Program.
“We are proud to continue the fine work my mother started in Cleveland years ago,” Jeannie Radcliff said in the release. “Our caregivers and other employees are the heart of our organization. We strive to provide a supportive company culture with unmatched incentives to make everyone who works here feel like family.”