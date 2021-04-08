Hondros College of Nursing opened its Akron campus location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 6 at 755 White Pond Drive in Akron.
Present at the ribbon cutting were: Harry Wilkins, CEO, Hondros College of Nursing; Rita Darrow, councilwoman, Summit County Council; Margo Sommerville, president of the council, Akron City Council; Robyn Sedlak, project manager, Welty Building Company; Melanie Brooks, director of nursing, Hickory Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center; the Rev. Juan Rivera, commissioner, Ohio Commission on Hispanic Latino Affairs; and Amanda Plotts, student, Hondros College of Nursing, and cancer survivor.
The first class of students will begin in the practical nursing diploma program this month at the campus.