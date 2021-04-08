Hondros College
Screenshot

Hondros College of Nursing opened its Akron campus location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 6 at 755 White Pond Drive in Akron.

Present at the ribbon cutting were: Harry Wilkins, CEO, Hondros College of Nursing; Rita Darrow, councilwoman, Summit County Council; Margo Sommerville, president of the council, Akron City Council; Robyn Sedlak, project manager, Welty Building Company; Melanie Brooks, director of nursing, Hickory Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center; the Rev. Juan Rivera, commissioner, Ohio Commission on Hispanic Latino Affairs; and Amanda Plotts, student, Hondros College of Nursing, and cancer survivor.

The first class of students will begin in the practical nursing diploma program this month at the campus.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you