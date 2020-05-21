Advertorial
To protect everyone’s safety during the pandemic, Hospice of the Western Reserve is replacing Walk to Remember – its most important community fundraising event – with a virtual walk this year.
Now through June 14, families can go online and register to walk in their neighborhood or anywhere they choose to raise funds supporting HWR’s work in the community. To register, visit hospicewr.org/wtr. The registration donation is $20.
It’s easy to participate. As a virtual walker, simply set a goal and then ask family and friends to help reach it. Contributions in any amount matter - it all adds up. Prizes will be awarded each week to the top fundraising individual or team. A downloadable #WeWalkTogether sign can be posted in windows to show support. Virtual walkers are also encouraged to tag Hospice of the Western Reserve in their photos and posts.
Here are just a few ways virtual walk teams can help:
• $100 funds a music therapy session for a patient with dementia
• $250 funds a bedside veterans recognition ceremony for a hospice patient
• $500 pays for an iPad with programs to help pediatric hospice patients communicate
• For a $50 donation (beyond the $20 registration donation), a walker can donate a therapeutic Comfort Buddy plush animal to reduce a dementia patient’s anxiety
“Each $20 donation allows us to continue to provide special services that rely on philanthropic support,” said Racheal Seibert, chief development officer. “Community grief support groups, for instance, will be needed more than ever as we begin to heal from the grief and trauma caused by this crisis. Now more than ever, we are so grateful for our community’s support.”
Hospice of the Western Reserve
17876 St. Clair Ave.
Cleveland, OH 44110-2602
216-383-3714