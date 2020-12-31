Many people struggle to find time and motivation to exercise and stay physically healthy. The problem has been exacerbated with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing Americans into isolation and closing gyms around the country.
Michael Ungar, owner and operator of At Home Senior Fitness in the Greater Cleveland area, and Chuck Herman, owner of Specialty Fitness Equipment in Warrensville Heights, say that this isolation can lead people to abandon their healthy lifestyles.
“When you’re out at the office or you’re out working wherever, you don’t have a kitchen full of food sitting there,” Ungar said. “Most people have a kitchen full of food sitting right at home and it’s easy to just stroll into the other room and grab this or grab that.”
Ungar is a certified functional aging specialist, which means he is qualified to work with people as they get older to help them maintain or increase their mobility, balance and strength.
Although Ungar’s original goal was to work with people in their homes, the pandemic has forced him to go virtual with his clients. But he said that he is still able to be effective in his personal training, even through a computer.
“I am a person who’s there, I hold them accountable, they know that they need to exercise, they know that they’re paying good money to have me with them, and they show up and do what they need to do,” Ungar said.
A common concern amongst people is that they think at-home exercise may not be as beneficial as going to a gym. But Ungar said that it can be just as effective at home as it is in the gym.
“Don’t think that training virtually is not real,” Ungar said. “If you have a professional personal trainer working with you, they will help you find things in your house that you can work with. I have people working with cans of peas, people working on their couches, I’ve got workouts with rolls of toilet paper.”
This is where Chuck Herman’s business comes in. His business specializes in commercial workout equipment, but he also has been selling a lot of personal workout equipment to residential consumers since the pandemic started.
“In a typical year we probably do around 300 transactions,” Herman said. “We are now almost at 600 transactions, and a lot of that is more residential.”
According to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., an average healthy adult should get at least 2½ hours of moderate aerobic activity per week, or 75 minutes per week of vigorous exercise.
Whether you are using everyday objects around the house or proper exercise equipment, Herman said it is important to stay active, especially during a time such as this.
“It’s super important for your sanity,” Herman said. “To be able to have something to break up the monotony of the days. Because it’s a pandemic, we can’t go anywhere. You’re relegated to your home.
“We get people that come into our place like, ‘I never want to go back to the gym.’ Or they’re scared. So they’re building these really nice home gyms.”