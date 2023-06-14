For people with Alzheimer’s diagnoses, aging at home may seem like a challenge, but it is possible. Those affected by the disease have multiple options that allow them to remain at home safely.
Nadine Glatley, owner of Rent a Daughter in Beachwood; Margie Orth, general manager of Home Instead Cleveland East in Oakwood Village, and Maria Stewart, director of client management at Home Instead, discussed the options people with Alzheimer’s have when it comes to living at home.
“They have sundowning during the day and good hours are better than other hours,” Glatley said. “A lot of change that goes on with them depends if they’re living with a partner or they’re living by themselves.”
If living by themselves, Glatley suggested making sure they can not wander, drive or use the stove.
“The person is still there, but their mind is altered,” she said. “It’s still the same person in there, so they want to live in their home and they want to be there, but they just need some extra support so that they’re in their home safely.”
Glatley said signs a person who has Alzheimer’s is struggling to live at home alone include leaving groceries outside, thinking someone is with them when they are not, leaving the telephone off the hook, making calls in the middle of the night and thinking it is daytime, falling, frequent urinary tract infections and wearing the same clothes multiple days in a row.
“It’s still your loved one,” Glatley said. “So we gotta make the plan, step ahead of it, decide what’s good for that person, personalize what their needs are, and take and treat it that way.”
Orth said signs a person with Alzheimer’s is having trouble living at home are driving issues, forgetting where they are, practicing poor nutrition habits and leaving the stove on.
“Not eating, having old food in the fridge, personal care – you’ll notice a lack of bathing or hygiene – and also medication management, maybe they’re forgetting to take their meds or God forbid they take too much,” Orth said.
To safety proof the home, she recommended installing grab bars in the showers, removing knobs from the stove, and considering outsourcing tasks such as bathing to home health care professionals.
“Provide the best care you can while they’re home alone,” Orth suggested.
Stewart added that repetition, anxiety, paranoia, making repeated phone calls and charging multiple unnecessary items to their credit cards are also signs they are facing difficulty living alone. She went on to emphasize the importance of structure in a person’s day and how planning their day can help them functionally live at home.
“That person may need help organizing their day and planning their day with different activities, just making sure that the activities are not too long for them, but it’s the right amount of time,” Stewart said.
It helps to provide people who have Alzheimer’s with opportunities to do things that give them pleasure, and put emphasis on what they are still capable of doing. Offering them as much independence as possible also goes a long way. Loved ones should make efforts to allow people who have Alzheimer’s to do things themselves and speak for themselves whenever possible.
“If you’re out at a restaurant or you’re out at another function, you could simply hand someone (who works there) a card just letting them know that they do have a cognitive decline, but they can certainly look to you for answers,” Stewart recommended.