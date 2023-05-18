Substance use disorders affect not only those who struggle with substance use, but also the people around them. Many friends and family members want to support their loved ones on their recovery journeys, and may also need support for themselves as they navigate the effects that a loved one’s disorder has on them.
Scott Osiecki, CEO of Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services Board of Cuyahoga County; and Cynthia Woods, chief clinical officer of Northern Ohio Recovery Association, both in Cleveland, talked about how people can support a loved one who has a substance use disorder, and the resources available for family members and friends to get support themselves.
“It’s important to know that substance use disorders can impact anyone at any time, despite their age, their race, their religion, their ethnicity, their gender or their socio-economic status,” Osiecki said. “It affects not only the individual who is living through the addiction, but it affects everyone around them.”
Substance use disorders can change families’ dynamics, he said. He often hears disorders referred to as a family disease because the entire family is affected when a loved one is using alcohol or drugs.
“It’s important for people to remember that no family member is responsible for another person’s substance use disorder, nor can they control it or cure it any more than they could cure or control anything else like heart disease or diabetes or anything like that, that another family member may be going through,” he pointed out.
Substance use disorders are chronic brain disorders, Osiecki said. They can change the way a person behaves, thinks and interacts with their loved ones.
It is important to keep in mind that loved ones of those struggling with substance use disorders must prioritize their own wellbeing before they can support the person struggling with the disorder.
“Family members would have to take care of themselves first so they would be able to help the person into recovery,” he said. “That means exercise, eating healthy and participating in things that you enjoy.”
When someone discovers a person in their family has a substance use disorder, they can show their support by learning as much as they can about the condition and how it impacts the person, their brain and their family, he explained.
“Understand that you could support your loved one’s journey to recovery; you can’t do it for them,” he said. “The person has to be ready for recovery, but you could be there and continue to support them in their recovery process.”
He said this support may come in the form of encouraging them to enter a rehabilitation program, attending their court hearings if applicable and keeping family gatherings free of substances to reduce temptation. They should also practice having nonjudgmental conversations with the person who has a substance use disorder.
“You could be a safe person for them to turn to for recovery when they decide to seek treatment,” he said. “So, if they come to you and ask you for help in seeking treatment, you know to do all you can to help the person get into treatment; but you also have to let that family member have the dignity to make their own decisions and learn from their own mistakes, as well.”
Loved ones of those who have substance use disorders can seek support for themselves by way of Al-anon or Nar-anon, in which they can find mutual support from other family members of those who have substance use disorders, he explained.
“Al-anon is for a family member of a person who is living with alcoholism, and Nar-anon is like narcotics anonymous, but it’s for family members as well,” Osiecki said.
Woods encouraged loved ones of those who have substance use disorders to develop healthy relationships with them by fostering support, being open and honest with them, and recognizing there is a problem but there is room for growth.
“Even though there’s a problem, we still want to be respectful and be caring and consistent with the person,” she said. “It’s important to allow them to do that so that they can get the help that they need, and feel that they have some positive things in life that they’re working towards.”
Substance use disorders have a “huge” impact on family members and friends, she said.
“It tends to create unhealthy environments for the family,” she noted.
Oftentimes, people don’t understand why a family member is angry or unable to display their true feelings, she said. Addiction gets in the way of familial and friendly connectedness when a person’s only priority is to continue to use substances and escape their environments. This frequently causes a great lack of trust.
“The relationships are destroyed and it fosters a lot of anger, a lot of resentment, a lot of misunderstandings,” Woods explained. “‘Why can’t that person just get better? I don’t understand why they just can’t get better. Why are they tearing the family apart?’ And so the addiction now is the sole focus and not being able to focus on the individual and that it’s an illness.”
Co-dependency often becomes an issue between people with substance use disorders and their friends or family members, she stated.
“Everything is focused on their illness and what they’re going to do next and how can they get better, so the family member needs to be able to have some support themselves,” she said.
In addition to Al-anon, there are other self-help groups and faith-based programs for people who are religious, she mentioned. People who seek support through these groups and programs often find there are other people whose struggles with a family member abusing substances are similar to their own.
It is important for friends and family members to first help themselves so they can support their loved one who has a disorder in a healthy way, she advised. It is also helpful for multiple loved ones to work together to help the person struggling.
“You want to first be able to concentrate on what you’re able to do as a family unit to help the person be stronger, because you can’t do it all by yourself,” Woods said.