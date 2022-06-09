Hudson Meadows, a 55-and-over independent living community, is preparing to hold its grand open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 22 at 1275 Barlow Road in Hudson. It held a soft opening in December 2021.
Kelly Jo Hinrichs, vice president of marketing for Hudson Meadows’ parent company, Resort Lifestyle Communities, in Lincoln, Neb., told the Cleveland Jewish News that the grand open house is being held now because the community finally feels ready to showcase itself to the public. Resort Lifestyle Communities has 152 communities across the United States, with Hudson Meadows being the only one in Greater Cleveland. There are only two other communities in Ohio – Deerfield Springs Retirement Resort in Loveland and Stone Oak Retirement Community in Hilliard.
“We’re hopefully on the other side of the pandemic and we have new managers,” Hinrichs said. “We’re excited for them to meet the community. It’s finally time for us to pop our head up and say ‘come on in.’ We want people to see that retirement living can be different from what you might think it is.”
With 130 apartments on campus, 128 are rentable for an all-inclusive monthly fee without a long-term lease or buy-in requirement. One is reserved for its live-in managers, Pamela and Scott Artman, and the other as a guest suite for other Resort Lifestyle Communities residents to stay in when traveling for no extra charge. Those attending the open house will be able to tour the suites, which come in studio to three-bedroom configurations – all with full kitchens, custom cabinets, walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, personal climate control, paid utilities, and cable TV and wifi.
Other festivities include entertainment by the Chardon Polka Band, featuring Jake Kouwe on the accordion, yodeler Mike Franklin on the banjo and guitar, Bob Young on the drums, Mitch Lawrence on the saxophone and clarinet, and Brian Braizer on the tuba. The Stan Miller Jazz band and RLC Entertainers will also perform sets. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will kick off the day, featuring Hudson Mayor Jeffery Anzevino and Hudson City Councilwoman Nicole Kowalski. The Boy Scouts of America will also hold a flag presentation and raising.
As Resort Lifestyle Communities’ first foray into Greater Cleveland, Hinrichs said she hopes open house attendees leave with an understanding of what makes Hudson Meadows special. In addition to its varied living options, she said residents also enjoy freshly made-from-scratch meals from a professional team of chefs, a 24-hour chef’s pantry, room service, flexible dining hours, weekly housekeeping, 24/7 concierge, daily social activities, health and wellness programs, outings, a resident travel program and fitness center. Other facilities include a library, billiard room, computer center, a pharmacy and gift shop, salon, 150-seat theater and home care support.
“(The open house) is going to be a lot of fun,” Hinrichs said. “It’ll give families that are just now starting to think about making a transition an opportunity to interact with the community and staff in a low-pressure environment. Because we’re independent living, we tend to get more seniors who are active participants in the decision-making process. So, we hope people understand this decision can be fun. It’s less scary than what they’d imagine.”