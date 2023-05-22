Ideastream Public Media and Evergreen Podcasts has launched a new biweekly journalistic podcast titled “Living for We,” a series exploring health and wellness for Black women in Northeast Ohio.
“Living for We” is hosted by Ideastream’s Marlene Harris-Taylor. The podcast pulls inspiration from a report titled “Project Noir”, by Bethany Studenic and Chinenye Nkemere of Enlightened Solutions, after Bloomberg CityLAB reported on a study that placed Cleveland as last in livability for Black women. Episodes started releasing in January, and will run through June on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and other platforms.
“We hope this podcast takes the listeners on a journey with Black women from Cleveland, as we try to make sense of this study that ranked Cleveland dead last in terms of livability for Black women,” Harris-Taylor said in a news release. “There are so many positive things happening in the city, but Black women say in some respects they are still on the margins, struggling to be seen and heard.”