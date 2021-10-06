Parents are there for their children throughout their lives, from childhood to adulthood. But what happens when the roles are reversed and children need to become their parents’ caretakers? Macaira Koch, founder and co-owner of Your Place Your Way in Chagrin Falls, and Shalom Plotkin, owner of Right at Home in Beachwood, said during this time it is important that, as you take care of your parents, you remember to take care of yourself as well.
Koch has described Your Place Your Way as a place where their attendants “join the journey of the family as they are all dealing with their aging adults.” The attendants’ job is to provide support in order to relieve the burden of anxiety that comes along with taking care of a sick or elderly relative.
Koch added that how you begin the process of caring for an aging parent or relative depends on the diagnosis. It could be a physical issue or it could be a mental issue, and there are various degrees in that space. But, despite the process involved, Koch said that there is always one family member who takes the lead when it comes to care-giving. This is the person who makes the final decisions and is driven by the passion to serve, she said.
As for what traits a caregiver should have, Koch said, “It’s not necessarily what they should have. It’s really what they already currently have. They’ve already been the most powerful sibling in the family. They’ve always taken control. So they have this natural leadership ability and they’ve been serving their whole lives. It’s usually a female. The sisters are really the ones whose whole lives have been serving, taking care of children, having family gatherings and organizing weddings. I think it’s just their natural gift to serve, so it’s like an evolution.”
Right At Home’s mission is to help adults stay safe in their homes, wherever they call home, Plotkin said. Its goal is to help people in the community to remain independent, help them meet their goals and ensure their quality of life.
As for the relative’s involvement, Plotkin said they can help to facilitate communication, be engaged, caring and listening. Starting a conversation is usually helpful, as well as asking questions like how do you see yourself living in 10 years, how are things going and do you feel safe in your house, he said.
“We have a resource guide for starting these discussions that you could order for free from our website,” Plotkin said. “It’s basically asking broad questions, listening and showing that you care. And the folks who engage us are oftentimes just looking for a little bit of support so they can be the daughter or the son, versus the hands-on caregiver. Sometimes they’ll ask us to do a little bit of that.”
When beginning this process, Koch said, the most important thing is trust.
“If you’re bringing in someone to help, building that relationship and trust takes a very long time,” she said. “So it can be frustrating when you need things done in a certain manner, but it takes time to build relationships.”
Koch added although caregivers have always been selfless their entire lives, this is not the time to do that.
“This is the time to be selfish,” she said. “And they’re not used to that. So, whatever it means, whether it be a good night’s sleep, a good diet, exercise, prayer, meditation or soulful training, you have to schedule time to take care of yourself. Otherwise, you won’t be good for anyone.”
Plotkin said if anyone wants to talk about this, he and the people at Right At Home are very easy to get a hold of.
“We answer the phone around the clock,” Plotkin said. “So it’s very easy to contact us. And I’m happy to be a sounding board to listen to. Sometimes that’s the most important part. Just knowing that you can reach out and talk to someone. If someone asked me for my help, I am obviously happy to help them make a care plan that would be personalized just for them and their needs.”