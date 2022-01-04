Whether it be part of a New Year’s resolution or to change one’s lifestyle, exercise and eating healthy are good habits to begin and maintain. But how does one go about beginning a new routine?
Victoria Kilpatrick, owner of Core Elite Wellness Fit Cryo in Solon; Ed King, president and owner of Kings Gym in Bedford Heights; and Joe Schillero, general manager of fitness and membership at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood said there are many ways and reasons to start a fitness journey.
King said the benefits of any type of exercise routine are both physical and mental. He said clients will tell him they are getting a physical workout, but the gym also helps them deal with stress and anxiety, especially in today’s world. King said people need an outlet to manage that stress.
“I think way too often, people turn to medications and things like that,” King said. “Not saying that you don’t need that, but you should also combine that with a healthy lifestyle. Not only with fitness, but also nutrition. That increases your odds of a longer and healthier life, and also being able to deal with the stress of everyday life.”
The Mandel JCC, for example, has a fitness center with more than 200 pieces of equipment, an indoor track and basketball, pickleball and racquetball courts. It also has more than 25 group exercise classes each week and a library of more than 1,000 recorded classes.
Schillero said many of the JCC’s members have fitness-specific goals, as well as goals that span beyond that to mental and social wellness. In order to do this, Schillero said the JCC provides “a really unique environment” in that it has, in addition to fitness programs, a “diverse and skilled group of staff” including personal trainers, group exercise instructors and other program staff.
“We also have some unique technology like our body composition scanner that we can use to help people work towards their body composition goals,” Schillero said. “We have a lot of tools in place that we use to help people reach their goals and we try to provide an environment that’s encouraging and supportive in all those areas.”
Equally as important to exercise is recovery. Core Elite is a health optimization studio with over 15 different treatments under the same roof. It aims to help people in pain with serious medical conditions or who are in advanced recovery.
Kilpatrick said everybody biologically starts to age after 25 years. This is where problems can arise if they are not properly taken care of.
“The purpose of fitness is to break your body and to repair it to become stronger,” Kilpatrick said. “But this is where the problem comes. A person may not understand that, and somehow just hopes (aging) will never happen to them.”
Schillero said the reasons why it’s important to reach individual goals will vary depending on the person. This is why, he said, the JCC tries to approach everything from a holistic standpoint.
“That way, we can provide facilities and programs that help our members reach their goals no matter why they’re important to them,” Schillero said.
King said Kings Gym is the longest-running established fitness facility in Northeast Ohio. He said its key to success and longevity is it approaches fitness as a lifestyle.
“When we’re coaching somebody, we tell them they have to embrace it as a lifestyle – not just a hobby or something you do when you have extra time,” King said. “That’s the only way it’s going to work. And when they do that, it gives them the best chance of long-term success because this is a long-term approach. It’s not a quick fix.”