It wasn’t long ago that the only option for straight teeth for kids and adults meant wearing braces. Today, it can also mean wearing clear retainer-like plastic trays (aligners) that move teeth comfort-ably and effortlessly while being virtually invisible to those around you.
For a long time, only adults were allowed treatment with Invisalign. But in recent years this has changed dramatically. In-visalign, the leader in aligner treatment, is an orthodontic technique designed to treat a broad range of tooth alignment issues in growing children (Invisalign First or Invisalign Teen) from simple to complex, including crowding, spacing, and narrow dental arch-es.
While wearing braces has traditionally meant rubbing irritating brackets and wires that poke cheeks, clear aligners made out of a comfortable thin plastic material are now becoming another standard of care. The plastic generates small amounts of pressure on the teeth causing the teeth to move. After wearing a series of clear aligners (changing to a new aligner weekly), teeth align with each tray change. The most common and most popular type of aligner therapy, Invisalign, is considered the leading aligner therapy.
Using modern digital technology, patients are scanned with a harmless beam of light. The captured images are used to create a virtual 3D model of the patient’s teeth. Your orthodontist utilizes software to create the series of aligners that move the teeth and create a new smile.
An orthodontist is specially trained and equipped to formulate a treatment plan that takes into account your child’s tooth eruption, growth and development. They understand the nature of a child’s dental problem and consider the influence of growth and development. The orthodontist will appropriately monitor these changes during treatment so that adjustments can be made to the treatment process with additional sets of aligners. While many malocclusions can be treated equally well with either braces or Invisalign, some cases are best treated with one or the other technique. Sometime, even a combination of both can be beneficial. Your highly-skilled orthodontist can identify your unique alignment needs and determine the best manner in which to correct them.
There are many benefits of Invisalign aligner therapy. Some benefits are that it can produce a beautiful result while allowing patients to eat most of their favorite foods, stay active in the sports and activities they love, and brush and floss just as they normally would do and with no brackets or wires to get in the way. Patients wearing Invisalign experience fewer emergency appointments and overall require fewer total appointments, which can be important today with our ever-increasing busy schedules. During these uncertain Covid-19 times, most Invisalign patients haven’t missed a beat. Invisalign is extremely well suited for remote/virtual care visits.
While Invisalign has been considered the braces alternative that has allowed many adults to achieve a healthy attractive smile, Invisalign First and Invisalign Teen clear aligner therapy have now become an excellent choice for your child or teen’s orthodontic care.
Seek out a highly trained orthodontist specialist who can help you or your child create a healthy and attractive smile that can last a lifetime ... and start transforming your smile right from the very first aligner.
Dr. Stephan Parker is an orthodontist and is in practice with Dr. Mindy Streem at Parker and Streem Orthodontics. He can be reached at 440-442-4800 or parkerstreembraces@gmail.com
Content provided by advertising partner