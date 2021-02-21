The JCC Association of North America in New York will host virtual events featuring leaders from across the JCC movement, aimed at supporting a culture of inclusion and accessibility during Jewish Disability, Awareness & Inclusion Month.
JDAIM also offers opportunities to broaden the JCC movement’s commitment to a pursuit of the work that lies ahead so that participation in Jewish life is as accessible as possible for everyone, according to a news release.
Last May, the JCC Association renewed its commitment to inclusion, restructuring its staff and resources to incorporate a broad iteration of this concept tangibly into every facet of the organization’s work, the release said. JCC Association created three work units to support these efforts of inclusion: the inclusion of people with disabilities, a group focused on ensuring that JCC environments are safe and supportive through education and therapeutic intervention; embRACE, a group amplifying the work that JCCs across the country are doing to nurture a commitment to anti-racism; and Discover CATCH, an early childhood, initiative for JCCs to cultivate safe, inclusive communities through healthy habits.
The next virtual event on Feb. 25 is “At the JCC, at Camp and at Home.” The program will be hosted by Steve Engel, camp engagement and executive search consultant of the JCC Association and moderated by Beth Mitchell, director of inclusion and diversity at the JCC of Central New Jersey in Scotch Plains, N.J. It will feature Emily Malin, director of special needs services at the Tucson JCC in Tucson, Ariz.; Vickie Schlanger Rubin, disabilities advocate, blogger and author of the forthcoming book, “Raising Jess: A Story of Hope”; and Mark Horowitz, vice president of program and talent at JCC Association of North America.