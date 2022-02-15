Jewish Disability Awareness, Acceptance and Inclusion Month, or JDAIM, is observed every February as an effort among Jewish organizations and communities worldwide to raise awareness and foster the inclusion of people with disabilities and their loved ones.
Established in 2009 by the Jewish Special Education International Consortium, this is the 14th annual observation of JDAIM. As with any designated observance of a day or month, JDAIM aims to cultivate involvement both in and outside of the Jewish disabled community, according to Debra Mandell, director of the Monarch School at the Monarch Center for Autism in Shaker Heights, which is a program of Bellefaire JCB.
“It is about the inclusivity of all people,” Mandell said. “Thinking about it from the Monarch School, all of our students have autism and experience challenges in their day-to-day functioning. It is incredibly important for the community at large to offer opportunities to them and help them participate in society. Any way that the community can be involved with a group of people that have tremendous needs, that is fantastic.”
Debbie Chickering, executive director of disability services at Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland in Pepper Pike, which operates its Achieving Potential program for community members with disabilities, said JDAIM allows organizations to bring awareness to “the entire community on the value and importance of every individual, regardless of who they are and what they do.”
“It is a theme to build around, and it doesn’t matter what you’re talking about,” she explained, giving the example of laws and regulations and the barriers that affect the disabled community or even the difficulties of a grocery store trip. “It’s about thinking about life from a different frame of mind. What would it be like if I was doing this activity with a disability? It changes every piece of your life. So, having time to focus the whole community on this particular issue allows us to educate people and get them thinking on a common theme.”
Both groups offer numerous ways to connect with the general community – with opportunities ranging from volunteering, business partnerships or simply being a friend.
“We’re very present in the community,” Chickering said of JFSA. “We’re at the store, restaurants – interacting with our community. JFSA is always looking for great volunteers to help in our programs. We need folks to help young adults with autism or other intellectual disabilities to do fun outdoor activities like gardening or trail building in the (Cleveland) Metroparks. We need computer coaches to help folks with mental illness stay connected to their counselors or friends via Zoom.”
For Bellefaire JCB and the Monarch School for Autism, Mandell said they’re always looking for job sites for students. Some participate in the transition education program and go to job sites daily at community partner businesses.
“We’re always looking for new opportunities for businesses that are open to having our students there,” she said. “We want to provide that experience for our students, as it can take them a long time to learn these skills. They can be great employees, but they need to learn those skills a little differently.”
Help and recognition from outside of the disabled community should also go past February. Noting that as humans, we have “short attention spans,” Chickering said having set holidays and observances helps people focus their intentions. But, that doesn’t mean JDAIM isn’t an important initiative during the rest of the year.
“Our mission is to enhance every individual’s ability to thrive in the community,” she said. “Our legacy has always been about inclusion. At JFSA, it’s always a month to focus on disabilities and inclusion. It’s what we do every day. There are always opportunities to engage. Anytime we allow any group of people to be marginalized, we put our whole community at risk.”
Mandell said, “It builds on itself. You have this month, which gives you a greater awareness and provides education. But, then you move forward – in how you view or look at people and how you include them. And you tend to do it again. One thing leads to the next experience, and it eventually becomes who you are.”