In recognition of Jewish Disabilities Awareness, Acceptance & Inclusion Month, Jewish National Fund is holding a virtual behind-the-scenes visit to Adi Negev-Nahalat Eran with Major General Doron Almog at 7 p.m. Feb. 23.
Co-chaired by Margaret and Larry Singerman, the event will also feature Barry Feldman and a guest appearance by JNF CEO Russell Robinson. ADI Negev helps Israel’s most vulnerable citizens live meaningful lives.
Additionally, all gifts made to JNF’s work to support special needs and disabilities during the month of February will be matched, through the help of the Bookbinder Family Foundation and the Fineberg Foundation.
To register, visit bit.ly/3709UuO.