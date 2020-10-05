University Hospitals named Dr. Timothy P. Kasprzak as chief medical officer of UH Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood, effective Nov. 2.
Kasprzak will work to enhance and expand clinical programs and services, patient outcomes, safety and quality., and will serves as a liaison between administration and medical staff, and partner with the executive team to recruit new physicians for UH Ahuja’s phase two expansion project, which will provide a growing range of services for the community, according to a news release.
“We look forward to having Dr. Kasprzak join us at UH Ahuja,” said Alan J. Papa, president of UH Ahuja Medical Center, a the release. “His leadership experience within the UH system, and involvement with teaching and community initiatives make him a natural fit to help take our team to the next level. We are confident that he will be a strategic leader as we transition into our next chapter and embark on the building of our new facilities.”
Kasprzak comes to UH Ahuja from UH Samaritan Medical Center, where he has served as chief medical officer since June 2019. At UH Samaritan, he has been responsible for enhancements to clinical quality, physician performance, patient experience and utilization management. He has played an active role amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, including serving as incident commander for the hospital. Prior to that role, he was nominated and elected to serve as the president of the medical staff at The MetroHealth System and he also functioned as the medical director for innovation and strategy,.
“As we searched for the perfect candidate to fulfill this important role, Dr. Kasprzak’s leadership experience within the UH system helped him stand apart,” said Dr. William W. Brien, University Hospitals chief medical officer. “We are excited to see how he builds relationships between administration and our medical staff to facilitate a positive and progressive culture at UH Ahuja.”