Lakeland Community College announced the approval of its physical therapist assistant program by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education on June 27.
The physical therapist assistant program aims to prepare graduates for a future career as a licensed physical therapist assistant and is led by full-time faculty members Laurie Daigle and Kimberley Blauch.
Lakeland first introduced the program in January 2022 and has since become an addition to the health technologies programs offered at Lakeland, according to the announcement.
For more information about Lakeland’s program, visit lakelandcc.edu.