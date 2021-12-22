Medical device and technology company Lazurite Holdings LLC has announced the relocation and expansion of its headquarters to 4700 Richmond Road in Warrensville Heights from the Agora at 5000 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland.
“We are thrilled to relocate our headquarters to Warrensville Heights as the area will provide the foundation for our continued growth initiatives going forward” Lazurite President Leah Brownlee said in a Dec. 16 news release. “The space already had the electronic labs set up that we require.’”
This new space in Warrensville Heights will provide the necessary infrastructure for growth, according to the release.
Lazurite Holdings LLC has 15 employees and plans to add at least 10 more in 2022, primarily in research and development and sales roles, the release stated.
Raymon Turner, Warrensville Heights community development manager, said in the release, “We are extremely pleased to welcome Lazurite Holdings LLC to our city. They are on (the) cutting edge of medical technology with the creation of their fully wireless, minimally invasive camera system platform. With our close proximity to both UH Hospitals and the Cleveland Clinic, we see this as a wonderful opportunity to bolster the medical research and training happening right now in our community.”
Lazurite has developed technology that will enable it to create the operating room of the future, according to the release. The company’s product pipeline features the modular ArthroFree wireless camera system, which is expected to be the first FDA-approved fully wireless minimally invasive camera system platform designed for the operating room, according to the release.