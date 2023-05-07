When Orange resident Jessica Lebovitz Just found out University Hospitals’ Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute received a Center of Excellence designation from the International Cardio-Oncology Society in March, she and her coworkers were “beaming,” she told the Cleveland Jewish News.
As a nurse and clinical coordinator for the cardio-oncology department at University Hospitals in Cleveland, Lebovitz Just said she was hired in 2016 to help grow and evolve the program, which is a collaboration between University Hospitals’ Seidman Cancer Center and the Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute. The program was developed in 2012, and upon her hiring, the “program was a small led unit” with only one doctor and nurse practitioner.
While the department does good work every day, receiving a designation of excellence is affirming, she said. According to a news release announcing the designation, the cardio-oncology program at University Hospitals provides care for 1,500 patients annually, and between 60 to 100 new patients each month. The department also works to provide care with same-day appointment capability and an average time to the appointment of less than one week. The designation recognizes the commitment to cardiology services for cancer patients whose life-saving treatments may cause cardiac programs, the release said.
“It was all happy tears,” 38-year-old Lebovitz Just, a member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike, said. “We dedicate our lives to this program, to our patients, and making sure we provide the best standard of care with the best evidence-based research. To know our hard work has come to fruition is extremely rewarding. It makes it all worth it to see our cancer patients continue their care without any disruption - prolonging their quality of life and survivorship.”
But from Lebovitz Just’s perspective, the designation doesn’t “really change much” – as the team was already doing the work and would’ve continued doing it even if they weren’t selected.
“Without this award, we’re doing our job and giving our all to our patients before even knowing this was a possibility,” she said. “Before applying for this, we knew we should be a Center of Excellence as we met all the criteria. But truth be told, we were providing that care before and we will continue to do it after. Each patient deserves the same care, and our program is always growing and evolving. If we can continue to focus on being that team that is there for patients when they’re going through this, that is extremely important. Despite anything else, to be that point person and to guide them through the cancer journey – we know we are doing good work.”
Musing on the overall field and the connections between cardiovascular issues and cancer, Lebovitz Just said it’s all about being part of each patient’s story.
“If we can provide our services to patients who are going through a very challenging time, and help mitigate what could be a bigger issue, and be part of their stories alongside their families, that is really impactful,” she said. “We are very fortunate to have an incredible health care system in Ohio in University Hospitals, but particularly in Northeast Ohio. The medical providers we work with at University Hospitals are instrumental to the success of our community. On a personal note, I am very privileged to have an opportunity to work with physicians, nurses and many others to improve the lives of patients during their toughest times.”