Dr. Seth Levine will be writing a monthly medical column for the Cleveland Jewish News.
He joined University Hospitals, and the practice of Dr. George Topalsky, in 2015. Levine grew up in Solon and serves the Cleveland community as a practicing internal medicine physician at the UH Internal Medicine Center in Independence.
Levine completed his undergraduate studies at Miami University in Oxford. He received his medical degree from the Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his medical residency at Detroit Medical Center-Huron Valley Sinai Hospital in Commerce, Mich., where he served as chief medical resident during his final year.
His clinical interests include holistic medical care with a preventive approach, exercise science and medical aesthetics.