Dr. Matt Levy was elected president of the St. Vincent Charity Medical Center’s medical staff for the 2021-22 term.
He will play a key role in leading the medical staff functions at the hospital. In addition, he will represent the medical staff on the St Vincent’s board of directors and committees.
”I choose to build my practice at St. Vincent because of the best-in-class orthopedic care we provide our patients,” Levy said in a news release. “As president of the medical staff, I look forward to working with administration and staff to further our ongoing efforts to provide quality medical care to all those who need it.”
Levy, who writes a monthly health column for the Cleveland Jewish News, served in 2020 as the vice president and chairman of the credentialing committee, working with medical staff in the process of credentialing and privileging new staff and health care associates.
“A solid, collaborative partnership between hospital administration and the medical staff is invaluable to the success of any hospital,” Janice G. Murphy,, president and CEO of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center, said in the release. “This partnership will be even more essential as St. Vincent Charity continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and embarks upon a chapter of organizational transformation. We have been blessed to have Audley Mackel, M.D., serve in this role for the past four years and we look forward to continuing to foster more growth and collaboration with our medical staff under Dr. Levy’s leadership.”
Also, Dr. James Anderson was elected vice president of the medical staff and credentialing chairman.