Dr. Matthew Levy, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and president of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center’s medical staff, was named the hospital’s 2022 physician of the year.
The award honors his commitment to combining clinical excellence with compassion for patients, staff and peers, according to a news release. Physicians who receive the award are nominated by their peers – including other physicians, nurses, assistants and non-medical hospital staff.
“It’s kind of nice to get singled out,” said Levy, who writes a monthly health column for the Cleveland Jewish News. “It’s a combination of my peers, like other physicians, but other people are also allowed to submit nominations, like office staff and nurses. It comes from a number of people. So, obviously, it feels good to be recognized in this way.”
“This award recognizes Dr. Levy for both his excellence as an orthopedic surgeon and his devotion to treating each and every patient with dignity and respect,” Adnan Tahir, president of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center, said in a news release. “Dr. Levy’s leadership within the hospital and his professional, respectful approach with hospital and office staff are instrumental in furthering our mission to provide quality, compassionate care.”
Sister Miriam Erb, St. Vincent Charity Medical Center’s vice president of mission and ministry, said in the release, “Dr. Levy embodies the motto of the Sisters of Charity of St. Augustine, ‘charity in all things,’ through his words and deeds. He is appreciated for his kindness, understanding, caring and exceptional skills as a surgeon by his patients, fellow physicians and staff. His commitment to St. Vincent Charity’s mission of caring for the whole person physically, emotionally and spiritually is reflected in everything he does.”
Even though the hospital has a smaller staff, Levy said he never even considered he’d receive this year’s honor.
“I think humility is very important to this industry because as soon as you start thinking you’re good or that you know it all, the industry will let you know pretty quickly that you’re not all that,” he said. “So, you just have to stay grounded always. I would never vote for myself. I would always vote for someone who I think is very deserving.”
Every single year, Levy said he votes for another member of the surgical staff. When he heard a surgeon was set to be honored this year, he thought it was the person he had been nominating “for all these years.”
“They said, ‘yeah, you just have to make sure you’re there for the presentation,’” Levy recalled, adding as the president of the medical staff, he’d be the one to present the award to the honoree. “And I figured ‘OK, I’ll hand out the award.’ But as I’m standing there, I see my wife walk in, and I’m like, ‘Oh, no.’”
As physicians tend to be “pretty self-motivated,” Levy said the award adds another layer of validation that the work he does makes a difference.
“The one thing about me is that I’m not a particularly formal guy,” he said. “I’m not wearing the white coat anymore and haven’t put on a tie since the pandemic. I’ve always spoken with my patients like they’re my friends. I don’t try and throw five-syllable words at them. If I think a curse word is going to help get my point across the aisle, I’ll do it. And the people who work with me on a daily basis, like my secretary and medical assistant, they see the results.”
Looking back, Levy said he can’t help but credit his success to all of the patients he has helped.
“I’ve been doing this for over 25 years now and I think back to some of the amazing people I’ve met,” he said. “Some of them have been so inspiring as to how they approach their injury or illness and do so with fortitude, that I wonder if I would have in their situation.”
Levy lives in Pepper Pike with his family and attends The Shul in Pepper Pike.