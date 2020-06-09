According to the International Association of Rehabilitation Professionals, a life care plan is a document detailing concise directives for current and future needs for individuals with chronic health care needs. As there are many health conditions one could experience throughout life, these plans can be as unique as someone’s DNA. But when adding in a condition like Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias, life care plans can get even more complex.
Nadine Glatley, owner of Rent A Daughter in Cleveland, and Kelly Rose Stallard, director of business development and marketing at Danbury Senior Living’s 17 communities throughout Ohio, explained how life care and end-of-life care plans function for memory care patients.
“It’s about having care for someone who may need companionship at the start of the disease and going all the way to hospice care and end of life,” Glatley noted. “It makes a huge difference to have plans in place. If you don’t have one, what is (the patient) doing? They’re alone and something could happen at a moment’s notice. This is a disease that is uncontrollable and you never know how it’ll go. You won’t give up on someone with a drinking problem, you want to be there every step of the way for then. The same is for Alzheimer’s patients, it’s about making sure you’re utilizing every moment with them and that they are cared for.”
Stallard added at Danbury, incoming residents are evaluated using a lifestyle profile to best plan for their care needs. Using these profiles, caregivers can build plans around what is needed and modify accordingly. Flexibility is key, she noted.
“One of the things we focus on, regardless of the disease progression, is our ability to adapt and modify,” Stallard stated. “What you will find is people get frustrated when they can’t do something. So our staff strives to be involved. As we do our initial assessment, our team is always noting when there is a change in condition or within that person.”
At Danbury, Stallard explained life care plans go all the way through end-of-life and palliative care. Residents, which include the memory care patients, stay within their assigned apartment and staff then increases the needed services as changes occur.
“The thing about someone with dementia, when you change things, it’s very unsettling and upsetting,” she said. “So, keeping the same apartment and routines, there are better outcomes. With hospice care, they also have a nurse who is looking at their medications, an aide that comes in to add additional support and have resident care companions to interact and build relationships with. So to patients, these end-of-life care plans may look familiar, but there are just more services to keep them comfortable and make the transition of care easier. It becomes much like a collaborative effort.”
As Rent A Daughter serves clients in their homes, care plans for memory care patients aging in place should include different things.
“This is making sure they have their medications, reminding them to take their medications, making sure their hygiene is taken care of, getting fresh clothes and redirecting them in their home so they aren’t leaving,” she listed. “These plans also include creating things to stimulate them while we are there, like puzzles, looking at photo albums or going for a ride. It’s things to keep them busy and engaged so they’re not just in the house doing nothing.”
Putting care and thoughtfulness into these plans is an important part of the process, the professionals said, especially with how devastating the progression of Alzheimer’s can be.
“Alzheimer’s and other dementias are such nasty diseases, but these patients were once prominent individuals and until they are gone, they should definitely be treated with care and love as much as anyone else. And they know that too,” Glatley explained. “It’s like being a scrambled egg - even slight changes in their condition can further scramble them. So, having these plans in place can bring out the best in patients. It’s the little things.”
For families in the process of creating a care plan for a memory care patient, support is out there.
“Planning gives family members peace of mind so they know caregivers are really trying and doing everything can,” Glatley said. “It’s about understanding that we’re really trying and we know their trust is placed in us.”
Stallard added, “It’s such an emotional choice and the one thing I would have to say is families are not in this alone. If you have questions or need additional support, we can help.”