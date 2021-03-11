Anthology Senior Living

ADVERTORIAL
Continue your life story with joy and connection
As you evaluate senior living communities for the next step in your or a loved one’s life journey, look for environments with an array of resources conducive to flourishing.
Physical
Look for a community fostering physical wellness through excellent health care, nutrition and exercise. Fuel your body with nutritious meals prepared from scratch by professional in-house chefs and tailored to your dietary needs.
Emotional
Thrive in an environment encouraging connectedness. Seek opportunities for emotional development, such as intergenerational art therapy, pet therapy and music therapy.
Intellectual
Intellectual wellness is cultivated through stimulating mental activities and access to opportunities to expand knowledge. Cognitive stimulation acts as an effective intervention for dementia.
Social
Social wellness relies on the connection with family and opportunities to foster friendships, near and far. Engaging activities at Anthology are catered to resident interests.
Spiritual
Spiritual wellness encompasses the need for meaning, as expressed in spiritual beliefs and practices. Take comfort in spiritual gatherings such as non-denominational services, devotionals and Shabbat celebrations at the Mayfield Heights community.
Environmental
Greet each day surrounded by a beautifully designed community with welcoming indoor and outdoor spaces. Sophisticated accommodations at Anthology of Mayfield Heights provide all the comforts of home, with the luxury of a 24-hour team at your service.
All six dimensions are interconnected, strengthening individuals and the community as a whole. Enjoy carefree living in the heart of Mayfield Heights with independent living, assisted living, and memory care. To request your tour, call 440-565-5473 or visit AnthologySeniorLiving.com/Mayfield-Heights.