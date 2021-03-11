ADVERTORIAL
About ARC Psychiatry
ARC Psychiatry evaluates, treats, and manages your behavioral health in innovative and holistic ways to improve your well-being and quality of life. We never want you to feel out of options. With multiple locations in the Northeast Ohio area, we provide a full spectrum of care to safely and effectively address varying levels of behavioral health disorders in adults 18 and older. We have a compassionate staff of experienced providers who offer cutting edge testing and treatments, such as Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT), and genetic testing.
Our Philosophy
We believe in positive mental health and improving quality of life by evaluating, treating, and managing a variety of mental health conditions. We support our patients through their life difficulties and alleviate the stress of mental health symptoms by offering timely access to individual, holistic, and innovative care.
Our Affiliations
Our providers have hospital privileges at various locations in Northeast Ohio, allowing us to provide continuity of care for you if a need arises. We work with primary care practices to help deliver high-quality psychiatric and related behavioral health services. We offer patient care and consulting services to hospital systems, nursing homes, and independent living facilities.
ARC Psychiatry
25700 Science Park Dr., Suite 210
Beachwood, OH 44122
216-450-1613