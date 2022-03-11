To attract and retain talent in a national labor shortage, it’s vital to protect the quality of your employee benefit plans and ensure that employees understand their benefit portfolio.
Not a day goes by when an employer does not call and ask how to improve their benefit program. However, very few employees understand the benefits they are currently provided or know how to take full advantage of them. HR teams will need to work smarter and use technology to present the full portfolio of benefits.
Technology can offer employees an improved experience by increasing understanding and the accessibility of benefits. A landing page promoting the employee benefit portfolio allows the employee to view what is being offered by product, the employee cost, and details on all the programs. The landing page can include short educational videos, required ACA notices and more.
Other technologies that have grown in popularity since the COVID-19 pandemic include telemedicine, employee assistance programs and phone apps. Telemedicine allows employees to have virtual visits for basic ailments without added cost, eliminating travel time and waiting rooms without compromising care. EAPs help employees find mental health resources, in-person or virtually.
EAP services include resources to help deal with financial stress, marital problems, workplace stress and more. Lastly, carrier apps allow employees to understand and use their programs efficiently, without additional cost to the employer. Apps simplify the employee experience, offering an electronic medical ID card and cost comparison tools, and allowing employees to easily review claims, check network providers and access wellness information. The key is communicating the benefits on an ongoing basis to allow full understanding of the programs.
The second part of the benefit puzzle is offering specific benefits that are important to your employees. Beyond medical and 401K, there are many programs an employer can partially fund or offer as a voluntary benefit that will allow the group to stand out to potential new hires. Pet insurance is rising in popularity since there is a large financial burden when a pet becomes ill.
With the cost of higher education constantly rising, student loan repayment programs are on many young employees’ minds. Lastly, identity theft coverage is a nice way to round out the portfolio. It is imperative that employers review their benefit plans to make sure they are in line with employees’ needs
And finally, keep an open mind to change. Reviewing and exploring what will help you meet hiring and retention goals for your group shouldn’t be left to 30 days before your renewal. Employees now have much more control of their work life balance, and change is key to future success.
Kevin Lurie is senior vice president, corporate benefits at NFP in Independence.