Ashley and Michael Fisher of Moreland Hills gave a $2 million gift to help expand University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s network of mental health services across the region.
The gift will support an increase in mental health workers, new technology systems and specialized programs to meet the needs of teenagers and young adults.
“As everything in the (COVID-19) pandemic, we really are seeing such a rise in mental health (crises) and we just felt like there is such a need to get people the right care at the right time,” Ashley Fisher told the Cleveland Jewish News March 9. “And so we reached out to UH through the Cleveland Foundation to get the right people to contact. We just feel strongly that it’s such a need right now.”
The Fishers have been serving the Northeast Ohio community for years through their donor advised fund at the Cleveland Foundation, which they established in 2012, according to a news release. In the last decade, they have given time, talent and treasure to organizations close to their heart and their community, like the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation after their son, Spencer, who is now 17 years old, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, and West Point, where Michael graduated from, the release stated.
Other local organizations the family has given or volunteered with include Fostering Hope in Pepper Pike, Refugee Response in Cleveland and Geauga Humane Society’s Rescue Village in Russell Township.
“There are some that are consistent and there are some that just come up which is what is great about the Cleveland Foundation,” said Ashley Fisher, who was a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood growing up. “As our community is struggling with different things, for example, during COVID, there are rapid response grants, and make it easier for us to know what is going on and for us to support that through the Cleveland Foundation.”
“We have been honored to serve as philanthropic partners to the Fisher family for the last decade,” Kaye Ridolfi, senior vice president of advancement at the Cleveland Foundation, said in the release. “Their transformative gift to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s is an inspiration to anyone looking to make an impact on the lives of young people in Greater Cleveland.”
During the pandemic, UH Rainbow has experienced a 20% increase in pediatric patients receiving mental and behavioral health services. There has been a national increase in suicidal ideation and attempts among high school students, as well as mental health-related emergency department visits for children ages 5 to 24. In Ohio, suicide is the leading cause of death among teens and pre-teens, and has increased by 56% over the last decade, according to the release.
“As we’ve talked with our partners, or who we’ve been working with at UH, they’re seeing such an increase in the amount of kids coming in and how many they can take care of, so they have to prioritize different adolescents or kids that they’re seeing and who’s kind of a more severe case,” Ashley Fisher said, adding “the need is so much greater than what our current capacity can handle.”
UH Rainbow offers mental and behavioral health inpatient services at UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital and eight telehealth hub locations. The Fishers’ gift will support new technology and systems development for tracking patient’s history of care and follow-ups.
“The Fisher family’s gift will help us reduce the number of inpatient admissions for our young patients in need of mental health care, which will allow us to focus on longer term care plans and outpatient follow-up,” Dr. Charles Macias, chief quality officer at UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital, said in the release. “Their generosity will also allow more patients in need of acute care to stay in the UH health system.”
The gift will also help to bring more mental health experts to the facility in order to serve more individuals in need when it is needed most.
Mike Fisher is a veteran technology executive serving as the chief technology officer for Etsy, while Ashley puts her energy toward helping children and families in the local community through her volunteer work, according to the release.
“It is so important that our patients receive the right care, in the right place, at the right time, for all medical needs, but especially critical in mental and behavioral health conditions,” Patti DePompei, president of UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s and UH MacDonald Women’s hospitals and Rainbow Babies & Children’s Foundation Chair in Leadership and Innovation, said in the release. “The support of the Fisher family will improve access to experts in this area and leverage new technology systems for caregivers to follow-up with patients and their families so they are never alone in their treatment plan.”