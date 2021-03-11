ADVERTORIAL
Kemper House is a special place for those effected by Alzheimer’s disease and dementia in Highland Heights and Strongsville. Kemper House is family-owned and -operated by the Kemper Family. Betty Kemper cared for her mother-in-law back in the 1980s and through that experience the family realized the lack of services and knowledge for those caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s.
It has been the Kemper family mission over the years to raise the bar for those affected by memory impairments by providing outstanding dementia care in a family atmosphere. We know it can be very challenging taking care of a loved one with Alzheimer’s. We are here to help meet those challenges with a way of living that affirms individuals’ dignity and celebrates every moment.
People ask why Kemper House is different. Although many places have a mission statement, at Kemper House we live our philosophy. For us, it’s personal. Our employees are trained to see our residents not as sick or ill, but as people with talents, gifts and abilities. Our staff is here to help the residents live out the rest of their life in a fulfilling and meaningful manner.
If you would like a tour of Kemper House in Highland Heights, please contact Chera Ihnat at 440-487-5365 or email her at cihnat@kemperhouse.com. Both in-person and virtual tours are available.
Chera D. Ihnat, MBA
Director of Community Relations
Kemper House Highland Heights
440-461-0600