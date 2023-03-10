When your spouse learns they have Parkinson’s – 5 ways to help
It’s believed that worldwide, more than 8.5 million people have Parkinson’s, including many who may not yet realize they have it.
The World Health Organization says that “disability and death due to PD are increasing faster than for any other neurological disorder.” What’s more, it adds, “The prevalence of PD has doubled in the past 25 years.” In the U.S., PD is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s disease.
“If your loved one recently received a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis, you may be feeling a range of emotions, including shock, sadness, and anxiety about the future,” says Shalom Plotkin, owner, Right at Home Cleveland East. “Remember, you are not alone. There are resources and strategies you can use to help you and your spouse navigate this new challenge.”
Parkinson’s is a progressive neurological disorder that affects movement and can cause tremors, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination. It is caused by the loss of cells in the brain that produce a chemical called dopamine, which is responsible for sending signals between brain cells that control movement.
According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, symptoms begin slowly, often on one side of the body. Later, they affect both sides. As symptoms get worse, people with PD may have trouble walking, talking or doing simple tasks. They may also experience depression; sleep problems; or trouble chewing, swallowing or speaking.
There is no cure for PD, and the severity of symptoms can vary greatly from person to person. Treatment options include medications to help manage symptoms and improve mobility, as well as various therapies.
As a caregiver for your spouse with Parkinson’s, there are several things you can do to help them manage their condition and maintain their quality of life. Here are Plotkin’s top five suggestions for helping them:
1. One of the most important things you can do is to educate yourself about the disease and stay up to date on the latest treatment options and resources. “This will help you better understand your spouse’s condition and be able to support them in their treatment decisions,” says Plotkin.
2. It’s also crucial to be patient and understanding. Parkinson’s can be a challenging and frustrating condition, and your spouse will have good days and bad days.
3. Another way you can help your spouse is by helping them maintain a healthy lifestyle. This includes encouraging them to eat a healthy, balanced diet; exercise regularly; and get enough sleep. Exercise can be especially beneficial for people with PD. We love supporting the In Motion PD Center, which helps our clients exercise, and live better.
4. It’s also imperative to create a safe and accessible home environment for your spouse. This may involve making simple modifications such as installing handrails in the bathroom or removing tripping hazards.
5. Finally, remember to take care of yourself as a caregiver. “Caring for someone with a chronic illness can be physically and emotionally draining,” notes Plotkin. “Make time for yourself and take breaks when you need them.” Reach out for support from friends, family and professional caregivers.
We at Right at Home care for many people with Parkinson’s. We help them with meals, oversee exercise, and provide hygiene assistance and transportation to doctor appointments. We also provide respite time for the family caregivers.
Give us a call so we can discuss home care options. 216-752-2222
We serve the communities of Beachwood, Solon, Shaker Heights, Cleveland Heights, University Heights, South Euclid, Warrensville, Chagrin Falls, Highland Heights, Orange, Gates Mills, Pepper Pike, Moreland Hills, and beyond. For more information, contact Right at Home atOhioSeniorCare.net or 216-752-2222 or by email at shalom@ohioseniorcare.net.
For more information, contact Right at Home at:
216-752-2222