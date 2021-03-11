ADVERTORIAL
Top Questions About Geriatric Mental Health Answered
As families help older loved ones manage physical health conditions, they shouldn’t overlook mental health changes. Depression, anxiety and other mental health disorders are quite common among the older population. The National Council on Aging (NCOA) reports that one in four older adults will experience a mental disorder.
Here are questions families often ask:
Q: What are the signs that my loved one might have a mental health condition that should be addressed?
A. “The changes can be gradual and subtle,” says Shalom, Plotkin, owner, Right at Home Cleveland East. Plotkin says a consultation with their doctor would be wise if your loved one is …
- Sleeping much more or much less than usual.
- Feeling unusually confused, on edge, worried or afraid.
- Exhibiting low or no energy.
- Eating much more or less than usual.
- Experiencing prolonged grief that does not subside.
- Losing interest in things they once enjoyed.
- Feeling helpless or hopeless.
- Smoking, drinking, or using drugs more than usual.
- Expressing thoughts of suicide.
Q: How are my loved one’s physical health and mental health problems related?
A. Life-changing conditions such as hearing and vision loss or stroke can lead to depression and anxiety. Sometimes the relationship is what mental health specialists call “bidirectional cause and effect”: A health condition such as heart disease, stroke, memory loss or diabetes can raise the risk of mental health problems. In turn, mental health conditions affect not only the brain but also the whole body, and can hasten memory loss, raise blood pressure and cholesterol, and worsen digestive disorders, diabetes and heart disease. Side effects of medications also may play a role. An integrated medical assessment is necessary.
Q: Can these mental health disorders be treated?
A. Yes. Your loved one’s doctor might recommend cognitive behavioral therapy, psychotherapy, interventions for substance misuse or other negative habits, and instruction about lifestyle changes that promote positive mental health. Geriatric mental health professionals also may prescribe medications, taking into account a patient’s ability to manage medications, the other medications they take, and how their age affects the way their body processes substances.
Q: What if a loved one resists seeking help?
A. “Even older adults who are conscientious about health care might avoid seeking treatment for depression and anxiety,” says Plotkin. “Fearing stigma, they might try to ‘go it alone,’ thinking that seeking help is a sign of weakness. Reassure your loved one that, on the contrary, it’s a sign of strength to take charge in this way.” Plotkin says that substance misuse, gambling or other behavioral health problems may be especially hard to discuss. If possible, talk to your loved one’s healthcare provider about options.
The role of professional in-home care
Professional in-home caregivers support the health of older clients – and that includes mental health. Here are ways they can help:
A home environment that’s conducive to good mental health.
Professional caregivers help clients with bathing, dressing, grooming, meal preparation and housekeeping. They provide companionship that wards off social isolation and loneliness, and mental stimulation that lifts the spirits.
Partnering with family.
“In our experience, family caregiver distress is greatly reduced when a family partners with professional caregivers,” Plotkin reports. “In-home caregivers keep the family up to date about their loved one’s condition, even when the family lives at a distance – a situation that can be very distressing as a senior’s needs change. The resulting peace of mind allows the family to focus on their jobs, their other responsibilities and their own health.”
