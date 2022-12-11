During the holidays, many senior living facilities make it a priority to ensure that their residents experience a sense of home and tradition. For Chanukah, this means providing them with the services and activities they have known throughout their lives and offering the opportunity for their families to join in on the festivities.
Tara Favitta, director of marketing and admissions at Avenue at Lyndhurst, and Jessica Pope, director of life enrichment at Menorah Park in Beachwood, discussed their communities’ plans for Chanukah and the importance of bringing the spirit of the holiday to their residents.
“The activities department is going to do the history of the menorah,” Favitta said of Avenue at Lyndhurst’s planned programming.
During Chanukah, helping seniors feel at home can be done by making the experience more personal and having social gatherings, she explained, especially enjoying hands-on activities.
“We just received a bunch of crafts that we are going to get them involved with,” Favitta said. “So, they’ll have a lot of hands-on (programming), creating some personal crafts all based around Chanukah.”
Keeping their traditions alive in a more personal way can be accomplished with one-on-one interaction between the staff and residents, Favitta noted.
“I think by not just having the socials, but by having one-on-one time, (we make) sure that we have that time for each person to discuss their past and what’s important to them and family traditions and such,” she explained.
Family traditions can also be carried out by bringing in the families of residents to join in the festivities, Favitta said.
“With the socials, the activities director will reach out to the families as well, and he will post the social information on the activities door and throughout the facility,” she said.
Favitta noted during the holidays, seniors often benefit from volunteers coming in to keep them company and help facilitate activities. These interactions, especially during a season in which quality time and personal connection mean so much, can help make a senior’s holiday special.
“Events will be festive, yet intimate, on pavilions with a feast that includes special holiday desserts, beverages and live entertainment,” Pope said of Menorah Park’s plans for Chanukah celebrations.
She said the community values the importance of recognizing each holiday that their residents may celebrate.
“While we are steeped in rich Jewish traditions, we recognize the importance of community and as a best practice in care, assuring everyone gains the spiritual fulfillment they desire in the warm surroundings of their home,” Pope explained, adding they stress the importance of community during the holidays by making sure every person from all walks of life is given the opportunity to carry out their respective traditions and celebrations.
Pope pointed out the collaboration between the spiritual living and life enrichment departments is vital for providing these holiday activities in which people of all faiths can observe their holidays.
She noted that residents most enjoy spending time together and reminiscing about their experiences during the holidays. They also get excited about crafts, holiday music, taking part in the process of planning holiday activities for the facility and spending time with their families and friends.
When making these holiday activity plans and giving residents the opportunity to invite their families, Pope advised senior living facilities gather information about the residents’ families and their respective traditions.
“Always, always, always gather your information from your residents and their families as to what kinds of things they look forward to throughout the holiday season,” Pope suggested. “We love seeing the families and friends visiting throughout the holiday time frame. These joyful gatherings are priceless.”