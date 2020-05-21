Advertorial
It feels like we’ve been living with the pandemic for years and we’d love to get back to “normal” and resume our typical routine, but we need to be cautious. What steps should we be taking now? Can I hug my grandkids? How much risk am I comfortable in taking?
There are no pat answers because every situation is nuanced. This is an opportunity to speak directly to some of the top minds in the field who are on the front lines confronting this virus. Join our call to hear from our expert panel and ask your specific questions.
Clinical panel:
• Geriatrician Dr. Barbara Messinger Rapport of Montefiore, Louis Stokes VA Hospital and the Cleveland Clinic
• Nurse Roberta Brofman, infection control consultant to 18 local nursing homes and home health companies
• Moderator Rabbi/Chaplain Shalom Plotkin, owner of Right at Home Beachwood; the top rated private duty home care agency on the east side of Cleveland
Two times to attend virtually:
2 p.m. May 27 and 1 p.m. June 1
Zoom Meeting ID: 554 815 0790
Zoom call-in number: 646-558-8656
Call in with your questions or text ahead to Shalom at 216-357-1547.
