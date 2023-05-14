Cleveland Clinic recently appointed Dr. Robert Lorenz as president of Cleveland Clinic London.
“As both a clinician and an executive, Dr. Lorenz has a track record of driving value, growth and innovation,” Dr. Tom Mihaljevic, Cleveland Clinic CEO and president and Morton L. Mandel CEO Chair, said in a news release. “In London, he will continue to advance our mission and culture, expand the services that we offer and further our collaboration with the NHS.”
Prior to his appointment as president, Lorenz served as the executive medical director of market and network services. He also served as chief medical officer of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, where he earned an executive MBA with distinction from the London Business School. He completed his residency in 2002 and has worked for over 20 years at the clinic.
“The team at Cleveland Clinic London has established an outstanding reputation for the quality of care and services they are providing patients. I am excited to join the team and continue that focus on high quality care, while leading accelerated growth,” Lorenz said in the release. “The opportunities in expanding research and education are truly impactful to those we serve. I am grateful to be part of this amazing team.”