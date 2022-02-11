Dr. Monique Luxenburg recently joined the practice of Cleveland Lower Extremity Specialists.
Luxenburg grew up in San Diego, where she received her bachelor’s degree in human biology from the University of California at San Diego. She earned her medical degree at the California School of Podiatric Medicine in Oakland, where she was the vice president of her class and also the secretary for the associated student body. Luxenburg completed her surgical residency program at Veterans Hospital and UCLA Olive View Hospital in Los Angeles, where she served as chief resident. She is board qualified and a member of the American Board of Podiatric Medicine.
The practice has offices at The Shoppes of Alpha at 757 Alpha Drive in Highland Heights, The Shoppes of Parma at 7711 W. Ridgewood Drive in Parma and 4492 W. 220th St. in Fairview Park.
She lives in Solon with her husband, Aaron, and son, Zane.