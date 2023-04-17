Although the game of mahjong has been around since the mid-1800s, its most recent increase in popularity throughout America was sparked by the COVID-19 lockdowns. More and more seniors have started learning to play the game and senior centers throughout Northeast Ohio have enlisted the help of seasoned mahjong players to teach them.
Annette Jordan, mahjong instructor at the Orange Senior Center, spoke about the benefits seniors reap from playing the game and why it is popular.
“Many of the people that have come to my class have retired recently or just are older and have friends who play mahjong and they want to be able to join in with their friends or start their own little group of four,” Jordan said.
Mahjong keeps the mind sharp because it involves numbers and strategy, and “that kind of thing keeps you going,” she said.
Jordan said mahjong is “its own game.” Some may say it is similar to card games or dominoes, and it is made up of many similar types of theories.
Each year, there is a new mahjong card which players need to purchase to keep up with the changes, she said.
“So it keeps your mind relearning things in a new way,” she said.
Jordan, who has been playing mahjong for over 30 years, moved to Moreland Hills with her husband, and was inspired to start teaching the game when she realized there are many older people here who are interested in keeping busy, she said. She also wanted an opportunity to meet new people because she was new to the area.
“When you have children in school, you get to meet people through your children, but if you’re in your 70s, it’s kind of hard to meet people, and we knew no one beyond our daughter and family,” she said. “So, it was a challenge getting to know people.”
She joined an exercise class at the Orange Senior Center and learned that the center was looking for people to teach anything new, Jordan recalled.
“One of the women said to me I should teach mahjong because I’d actually started trying to teach the neighbors and looking for a group to play with, and somehow it came about that I started to teach mahjong and I found that I really enjoyed it; and it’s been about four and a half, five years, now, that I’ve been teaching here,” she said.
Jordan said mahjong is a wonderful way for seniors to keep busy and get out of the house.
“I’ve met many good friends through it,” she said. “It keeps me busy and it’s very rewarding.”
Mahjong is for everybody, and anyone can learn how to play, she pointed out. It has been passed down through families, some of whom even have mahjong sets that they have handed down as heirlooms through generations.
“It’s a great tradition of getting people together and enjoying what they do,” Jordan said. “It keeps your competitive spirit up and it’s really a great thing to learn.”
The Orange Senior Center is at 32205 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike.