Aquatic fitness offers many benefits for all ages, including seniors. The Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood hosts aquatic programs in the Aliki Rzepka Aquatics Center to help seniors get stronger, more active and treat physical ailments.
Sue Skuza, aquatics manager at the Mandel JCC, and Theresa Kaczynski, a participant in many aquatics classes there, discussed the programs offered and the benefits reaped.
“Because you use all your muscle groups while swimming, water exercisers get a complete, full-body workout,” Skuza told the Cleveland Jewish News. “When you’re in the pool, not only are you social but you increase your heart rate, build endurance and improve your core strength while maintaining a healthy heart and body weight.”
Favorite exercises among participants include aqua jogging and using barbells, which have a variety of resistances when submerged underwater, she explained. Members at the JCC enjoy using these both during classes and on their own.
For people over the age of 50, the JCC offers programs such as lap swimming, water aerobics and adult swim classes, she said. All instructors are certified by the Aquatic Exercise Association and, in addition to serving class groups as a whole, work with each individual participant to help them meet their specific fitness needs and goals.
“We also offer a master swim program for dedicated, adult swimmers who want to experience an intense workout while advancing their swimming technique and skills,” Skuza said.
New this year is an Arthritis Aqua class, which is taught by Arthritis Foundation-certified instructors who lead members through exercises for range of motion and muscle strengthening that help support day-to-day function, she said.
“We have seen the participants feeling better and enjoying their lives more fully,” she pointed out.
One of Skuza’s favorite things about being involved with the JCC’s aquatics program is seeing families pass down love of water fitness and swimming through generations.
“The Mandel Jewish Community Center has always had a strong legacy of aquatics programs and swimmers,” she said. “Most members joined as young people and continue to stay as they grow their families. It is a joy to see many generations enjoying the pool. Many members introduce me to their grandchildren, who will stay here at The J throughout their lives and pass on this tradition.”
Kaczynski attends aquatic fitness programs at the JCC four days a week. She said she participates in classes called Fun and Fit, Pool Party, Wave Warrior, Form and Function, and Core-Cardio.
“Before I did aquatics fitness, I had back problems,” Kaczynski said. “Now my back never goes out. Also, I feel it helps tone me. Plus, the classes help work on balance.”
Her advice for people interested in aquatic fitness is to join her in a class.
“They have great teachers and friendly participants,” she said. “You work at your own ability and your body feels great when you’re done. If you have a muscle cramp, it feels better by the end of class.”
She said she likes that most aquatic fitness classes are included in her membership fee and that attending different classes with different instructors helps her to target different parts of her body.
“Our teachers also inform us what each exercise is working on, so I am getting an education,” Kaczynski said. “So, if I come to the pool on my own, I can make an educated decision about what exercise to do.”