The Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood will host its 14th annual indoor triathlon Feb. 19. In addition to the adult triathlon, there will be a biathlon, children’s triathlon and children’s biathlon.
“We’re very excited to bring people back indoors for this fun, casual event for both serious and casual athletes,” Traci Felder, chief development officer of The J, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
The triathlon is the first after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
Those 13 years old and older can participate in the adult triathlon or biathlon. Children ages 7 to 12 can participate in the kids’ triathlon or biathlon.
In prior years, the kids’ triathlon did not include swimming, but The J changed this when children expressed their desires to be able to swim in the event, Felder said.
“In the past, for the kids, it used to be rowing, planking and running, and the kids really wanted to swim, so it’s more of a traditional triathlon for them as well now,” she said.
Winners will receive plaques and medals. In addition, children will also receive special prizes, Felder said.
The event relies heavily on volunteers, she said, so The J is in search of volunteers who can give a minimum of two hours to help. Volunteers will receive T-shirts and food.
“We’ve had people stay with us all day because it’s really fun to encourage the athletes,” Felder said.
The event will conclude with members of the Jewish Family Service Association Horvitz YouthAbility program participating in the final heat, she said.
“It is an amazing way to end the event, cheering on all the young adults,” Felder said. “It’s really a wonderful testament to what the Mandel JCC represents – bringing the entire community together, regardless of age, gender, religious background or ability. It’s pretty powerful.”