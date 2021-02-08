Maplewood at Chardon, Maplewood at Cuyahoga and Maplewood at Twinsburg were selected as 2021 best of assisted living award winners by SeniorAdvisor.com, a large ratings and reviews site for senior care and services in North America.
The three retirement communities are operated by Maplewood Senior Living, based in Westport, Conn. One Maplewood community in Massachusetts and one in Connecticut were also recognized.
The awards recognize senior living and home care providers who receive consistently high ratings and positive reviews from residents, families, and visitors. The exclusive designation is awarded to less than 3% of providers nationwide.
“Providing residents and their families with an unmatched care and service experience that far exceeds expectations is of utmost importance to the team at Maplewood,” Gregory D. Smith, president and CEO of Maplewood Senior Living, said according to a news release. “Following a year of unprecedented change, we are proud of our team’s ability to adapt operations and feel especially humbled to be honored with five best of assisted living 2021 award-winning communities. We appreciate everyone who shared positive feedback about their personal experiences and look forward to continuing our commitment to delivering an unparalleled service culture for our seniors and their families.”
This is Maplewood’s fourth consecutive year of inclusion for at least two communities in the annual ranking and the highest number of communities recognized in a single year for the senior living provider. Maplewood also earned customer engagement recognition, which is awarded to companies with more than four winning communities.
To qualify for inclusion in the best of 2021 awards, care providers must have maintained an average overall rating of at least 4.5 stars while receiving six new reviews on SeniorAdvisor.com during the award period, October 19, 2019, to October 31, 2020.
Maplewood Senior Living owns and operates 16 senior living communities in Ohio, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York.