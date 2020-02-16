Maplewood Senior Living with area locations in Twinsburg, Cuyahoga Falls and Chardon each received 2020 Best of Assisted Living Award for Service Excellence from senioradvisor.com, one of the largest ratings and reviews sites for North American and Canadian senior care and services.
To qualify for the awards, care providers must have maintained an average overall rating of at least 4.5 stars while receiving five or more new reviews between Nov. 17, 2018, and Oct. 18, 2019, according to a news release. The award winners were determined by the more than 240,000 online reviews written by seniors and their families.
“The team at Maplewood is dedicated to delivering exceptional care and experiences to each and every one of our residents,” said Gregory D. Smith, president and CEO of Maplewood Senior Living. “It is an honor to see the team’s service and commitment recognized in naming all of our Ohio communities the Best of Assisted Living Award Winners of 2020. We appreciate everyone who shared positive feedback about their personal experiences.”
Maplewood, based in Westport, Conn., also has 16 locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York.