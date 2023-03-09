Maplewood Senior Living received the 2023 Best of Senior Living Award for 14 of its communities, which was awarded by A Place for Mom, the review site for senior care providers in North America, according to a news release. Maplewood Senior Living also received the 2023 Best of Senior Living Customer Engagement Award and the Esteemed Organization Award.
“Since opening our very first community, we have been on a mission to redefine expectations for the later years in life by offering senior living communities that provide the very best hospitality, care and lifestyle,” said Gregory D. Smith, president and CEO of Maplewood Senior Living and Inspir, in the release. “Receiving positive reviews from our residents and their families is the greatest form of compliment and offers validation that we are fulfilling our mission. We are honored to have 14 of our communities recognized with Best of Senior Living Awards and look forward to continuing to help fulfill each resident’s personal vision of the good life.”
The communities awarded include Maplewood at Chardon, Maplewood at Cuyahoga and Maplewood at Twinsburg, all in Ohio, Maplewood at Danbury, Maplewood at Newtown, Maplewood at Southport, Maplewood at Stony Hill, Maplewood at Strawberry Hill and Maplewood at Darien, all in Connecticut, as well as all of the four Massachusetts communities of Maplewood at Mayflower Place, Maplewood at Weston, Maplewood at Mill Hill and Maplewood at Brewster and Maplewood at Princeton, in New Jersey.
For more information, visit maplewoodseniorliving.com.